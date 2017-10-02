J-P: Tracking a few spotty showers

Lots of clouds Monday and even a few spotty showers. The overcast sky helped keep the temperatures down a bit with highs in the mid 70s. Expect a slow clearing tonight with overnight lows in the mid 60s A tight pressure gradient is helping produce some gusty winds this afternoon and evening.

We'll continue to see blustery conditions with winds up to 20mph Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 80 degrees. We'll gradually see temperatures and humidity increase by Friday.

The tropics remain quiet right now, but models indicate some development possibly by the weekend near the Yucatan.

Friday night football looks mainly dry and mild. Expect clear skies with temperatures in the 70s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. It is possible we could see some spotty showers Saturday. There is a slightly better chance for rain on Sunday. Models are trending toward a wetter pattern early next week.

Updates on our WBRC First Alert weather apps available 24/7!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.