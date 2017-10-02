Red Cross urges people to give blood following Las Vegas mass shooting

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Red Cross has sent approximately 250 units so far to the victims.

If you would like to help locally by donating blood, you can call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone who was affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. It is a disaster," said Alicia Anger, Regional Director of Communication for Red Cross.

