Red Cross urges people to give blood following Las Vegas mass shooting

This past weekend, Braden Griffith was reflecting on where he had been just one year ago. But after seeing the horrific tragedy that happened Sunday night, he considers it a “God thing” that he wasn’t there.More >>
This past weekend, Braden Griffith was reflecting on where he had been just one year ago. But after seeing the horrific tragedy that happened Sunday night, he considers it a “God thing” that he wasn’t there.More >>
Lots of clouds Monday and even a few spotty showers. The overcast sky helped keep the temperatures down a bit with highs in the mid 70s. Expect a slow clearing tonight with overnight lows in the mid 60s A tight pressure gradient is helping produce some gusty winds this afternoon and evening.More >>
Lots of clouds Monday and even a few spotty showers. The overcast sky helped keep the temperatures down a bit with highs in the mid 70s. Expect a slow clearing tonight with overnight lows in the mid 60s A tight pressure gradient is helping produce some gusty winds this afternoon and evening.More >>
The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
We will continue to experience cloudy skies, breezy conditions and cooler than normal temperatures Monday.More >>
We will continue to experience cloudy skies, breezy conditions and cooler than normal temperatures Monday.More >>
Bessemer's mayor has appointed a new police chief.More >>
Bessemer's mayor has appointed a new police chief.More >>