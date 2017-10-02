Lemon and Ginger Spiked Meatballs

Ingredients:
1 lb ground beef
2 Tbsp grated ginger
2 tbsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp soy sauce
Pinch of chili flakes
1 egg beaten
2 Tbsp bread crumbs
Pinch of salt and pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients and roll out about 8 meatballs to the pound.Have oil and butter about medium high.Cook meatballs on all sides until done. Drizzle with Thai chili sauce.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.