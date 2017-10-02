Lemon and Ginger Spiked Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

2 Tbsp grated ginger

2 tbsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp soy sauce

Pinch of chili flakes

1 egg beaten

2 Tbsp bread crumbs

Pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:



Combine all ingredients and roll out about 8 meatballs to the pound.Have oil and butter about medium high.Cook meatballs on all sides until done. Drizzle with Thai chili sauce.

