Lemon and Ginger Spiked Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef
2 Tbsp grated ginger
2 tbsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp soy sauce
Pinch of chili flakes
1 egg  beaten
2 Tbsp bread crumbs
Pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:
 
Combine all ingredients and roll out about 8 meatballs to the pound.Have oil and butter about medium high.Cook meatballs on all sides until done. Drizzle with Thai chili sauce.

