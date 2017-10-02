Jill: Cooler temps Monday, warmer starting Tuesday

We will continue to experience cloudy skies, breezy conditions and cooler than normal temperatures Monday.



Spotty showers are also likely but nothing substantial.



Highs in the 70s.



Sunshine returns Tuesday and that will mean milder temperatures.



A ridge of high pressure takes over the rest of the week and that will cause temperatures to rise above the normal high of 80 degrees.



Highs in the lower 80s will be common on Tuesday through Thursday and then middle 80s on Friday and through early next week.



The chance for rain remains low.



We are watching a system for Sunday though model data continues to flip flop on possible rain chances for that day.



We will be the first to alert you once we have a better idea of the track of a potential Gulf low pressure system.



TROPICAL UPDATE: No tropical development is expected over the next five days.



