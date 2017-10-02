Bessemer mayor names new police chief

We will continue to experience cloudy skies, breezy conditions and cooler than normal temperatures Monday.More >>
Bessemer's mayor has appointed a new police chief.More >>
On Monday, The University of Alabama will kick off an annual competition that uses the Iron Bowl rivalry to help meet a very important need.More >>
The St. Clair County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly train accident in Argo.More >>
We begin our morning with overcast skies and temps in the 60s to low 70s.More >>
