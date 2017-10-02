Beat Auburn Beat Hunger drive kicks off Monday

On Monday, The University of Alabama will kick off an annual competition that uses the Iron Bowl rivalry to help meet a very important need.



UA will hold a kickoff event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. outside the Ferguson Center to kick off the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger Food Drive.



Beat Auburn Beat Hunger has been around for more than 20 years. It is a competition between the two universities to bring in food donations, leading up to the Iron Bowl. Food collected by UA goes to the West Alabama Food Bank.

The Food Bank says it relies greatly on the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger donations. The Food Bank's executive director says food insecurity is much more widespread than most people realize.



“Food insecurity does not necessarily follow economic lines, poverty lines, which a lot of people just associate,” West Alabama Food Bank Executive Director Jean Rykackewski said.



“Because something like a job loss, a family illness, a child who is ill and a parent who can't work, will all create food insecurity.”

Courtney Charland, a UA student who serves as this year’s president of Beat Auburn Beat Hunger, says many people deal with the issue of food insecurity in private.



“They're not sharing their stories, because it's a hard time,” Charland said.



“And so we really want to find a way to tell those stories, so that we can educate the community and Alabama fans to be aware of this issue.”



The competition runs until November 15. There will be red collection barrels throughout the Tuscaloosa area. Donations are also accepted online. Rykackewski says monetary donations are very helpful, because the food bank can buy in bulk at a much lower cost than the average consumer.



There will also be fundraiser nights at local restaurants benefiting Beat Auburn Beat Hunger.



Find more information here.

