Deadly train accident under investigation in Argo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Deadly train accident under investigation in Argo

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
ARGO, AL (WBRC) -

The St. Clair County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly train accident in Argo.

It happened Monday morning on Highway 11 and Industrial Drive. One person on the tracks was killed.

We will update this story as soon as we get new information.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly