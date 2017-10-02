Mickey: A slight chance of sprinkles today; Sunshine expected for rest of the workweek

We begin our morning with overcast skies and temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Today we could see some very light rain showers stream through our area from the south. Our cloud cover will likely limit our afternoon heating into the low to mid-70s. East winds are expected around 10 mph with higher gusts.

Look for decreasing clouds tonight, lows in the mid-60s and east winds at 5-10.

For the rest of the workweek, it looks like we will hold on to mostly clear skies with highs in the low to mid-80s and lows in the low to mid-60s.

Our computer models show a very slight chance of showers for this weekend.

Long range models are also showing a system developing in the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. While it may not become anything organized, it still warrants our attention over the coming days.

Enjoy the sunshine for much of this week (after today that is).

