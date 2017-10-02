Political expert says Birmingham mayoral race may be too close to call

"Everyone has a voice,” said Jerry Brown, marketing and social media expert with Uptick Marketing.More >>
"Everyone has a voice,” said Jerry Brown, marketing and social media expert with Uptick Marketing.More >>
Councilors are being challenged in runoffs for their seats in the following districts:More >>
Councilors are being challenged in runoffs for their seats in the following districts:More >>
The Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is back after a three-year hiatus.More >>
The Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is back after a three-year hiatus.More >>
In Tuscaloosa, the search for a gunman accused of shooting and killing another continues.More >>
In Tuscaloosa, the search for a gunman accused of shooting and killing another continues.More >>
We are in the final days of Birmingham's runoff mayoral election. Voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose between Randall Woodfin and current mayor William Bell.More >>
We are in the final days of Birmingham's runoff mayoral election. Voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose between Randall Woodfin and current mayor William Bell.More >>