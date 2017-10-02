Political expert says Birmingham mayoral race may be too close to call

We are in the final days of Birmingham's runoff mayoral election. Voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose between Randall Woodfin and current mayor William Bell.

John Saxon a local attorney and political analyst said the race is too close to call it.

Saxon said he doubts we’ll see any new bombshells or allegations drop between now and Tuesday.

He said this race could come down to three things: Generational Divide, city center verses the other 99 neighborhoods, and if there is truly a need to change leadership.

"Regardless of generations the mayor has been there a long time. He’s doing an OK job says Woodfin’s, but we can do better. The mayor says you don't change horses midstream and there's no reason for change. I think the mayor got a wakeup call with the runoff. They’re both closing strong,” said Saxon.

He said, recent endorsements for both candidates could help. Former mayor candidate Chris Woods endorsed Randall Woodfin. Former Birmingham Mayors Bernard Kincaid and Richard Arrington Jr. endorsed the incumbent, William Bell.

It might be closer than what people would expect given the margin with the runoff. Chris Woods has endorsed and Randall ought to pick up some of those votes, but the mayor I don't think he didn’t run that hard in the beginning. I think maybe he was a little complacent. I think he got the message. He's been all over town all different neighborhoods and I think it's going to be a close race,” continued Saxon.

