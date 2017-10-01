Fiesta Birmingham celebrates Hispanic heritage on its 15th anniversary

Fiesta Birmingham celebrated its 15th anniversary on Saturday.

The event draws upwards of 15,000 people. The fiesta celebrates and educates the public about the diverse Hispanic cultures within the Latino communities in Alabama.

“It started as a way to educate the community about the Hispanic culture because the majority of people here Are Mexican, but we also have central and South American people that are a part of Hispanic culture so it's a way to educate so education is a big part of Fiesta,” said Vanessa Vargas, the co-president of Fiesta.

More than 100 vendors were set up with performances from four different music acts. Vargas said it’s an event that is widely supported by the community.

“Every year it gets bigger and we are so humbled and blessed that the community is open to supporting this kind of event. We couldn't do it without the community,” she continued.

