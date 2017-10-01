Bessemer PD: Man dead, woman hospitalized in shooting on Berkley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bessemer PD: Man dead, woman hospitalized in shooting on Berkley Ave.

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on Berkley Avenue in Bessemer.

One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital.

Police say she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, but her wound is not considered life-threatening.

Nobody is in custody.

