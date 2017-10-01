Wes: Increasing clouds and possible showers for Monday

The first day of October has brought some fantastic weather, with pleasantly warm afternoon temperatures. You may have noticed some wispy cirrus clouds overhead and these clouds will be thickening up tonight as moisture lifts in. I want to give a First Alert for the possibility of a few showers and sprinkles for tomorrow morning, especially to the south and southeast. A surge of moisture will build in from the southeast due to high pressure to our northeast and a low-pressure system over the Gulf. This will produce scattered areas of sprinkles and showers that may linger through late morning and midday. Tomorrow won’t be a washout, but at times we may need to flip on the windshield wipers. Temperatures will tumble into the 50s and 60s tonight.

I’m keeping tomorrow’s forecast high at 72° on average. I went a bit cooler because of a mostly cloudy sky. However, if the sky becomes very overcast, some areas may only top out in the 60s. We could see some morning clouds on Tuesday otherwise I’m expecting some gorgeous weather through mid-week, with sunshine and highs in the 80s. There are no organized tropical systems in the Atlantic right now but long-range data suggests some possible developments in the Gulf Region late this week. I will talk about this system and any possible impacts on the weekend forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC. I will also post some updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

