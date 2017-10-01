Fred: Sunday sunshine through the afternoon

Drier air has filtered in the area and will keep most of Central Alabama rain-free for the day. Cooler air will filter in as well but will be more pronounced in areas east of I-65 where temperatures will top out around 76 while in West Alabama we'll see highs around 82. Moisture begins to return overnight as the high-pressure system begins to push further east with the best moisture return in the south and west. There will likely be an increase in cloud cover but only light rain or sprinkles are possible in areas to the south and west. Rain chances will increase slightly by Monday. The winds will shift from the east to a more south-southeasterly direction tomorrow morning between a large ridge of high pressure along the East Coast and low pressure over the Plains, and also east of a weak area of low pressure moving west through the western Gulf.

However, with cool, dry air at the surface thanks to the persistent easterly winds from the wedge of high pressure over much of the east. This will mean rain and thunderstorms chances will be limited to the Gulf Coast, but there will be enough moisture to possibly produce a few areas of light rain, sprinkles or light drizzle with accompanying increases in clouds. The clouds and east winds will combine to limit temperatures to the 76-78 degree range. A ridge of high pressure will expand Monday night and Tuesday pushing most of the moisture to the west. Dry air will end any rain chances through the end of the week although the easterly wind flow will weaken allowing temperatures to return to the 84-86 degree range in the afternoon Wednesday-Saturday.

The latest forecast models indicate a cold front approaching but stalling out well to our north by the beginning of next weekend. However, some long-range forecast models show the cold front approaching the area next weekend. The National Hurricane Center continues to show little-to-no chance for tropical development in the coming week. The result of all this will keep Central Alabama well on the dry, northwest side of this disturbance for the upcoming weekend, which would limit rain chances along the front. All in all, the forecast remains dry through the rest of next weekend.

