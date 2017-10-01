Fred: Picture perfect weather continues

A ridge of high pressure remains in place this morning and will continue to be the dominant weather player through the first half of next week. The large high over New York state continues sliding east setting up a wedge of cool air sending a backdoor cold front through the area bringing in more low dew points and cooler temperatures, particularly in East Alabama. There will be a wide temperature swing from East Alabama to West Alabama with highs ranging from 76 in the east to 82 in the west.

A weak tropical wave will move west over the northern Gulf but chances for development are low according to the National Hurricane Center. This will result in breezy east winds around 10-15 mph, gusting to around 20 mph especially in areas to the south. Winds will shift to the southeast by this afternoon and tonight as the Gulf wave moves west with moisture overrunning the cool air at the surface resulting in more clouds through tomorrow. There could even be a few sprinkles or light drizzle late tonight but those chances remain uncertain. More moisture shifts to Mississippi and far Southwest Alabama tomorrow and the best chances for rain will remain along the Gulf Coast but again there could be a chance for a few sprinkles or drizzle. The added cloud cover will also limit highs to the 77-80 degree range.

By Tuesday, very dry air will have moved in and winds shift back to the east with temperatures warming in the afternoon from 79-84 but east winds off the Atlantic due to the strong area of high pressure along the East Coast should limit afternoon temperatures to the low 80's. Winds will remain easterly with continued dry conditions and near-normal to slightly above normal temperatures. A weak cold front will move towards the area by the end of the week but with limited moisture, the front should be dry as it washes out over the area.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.