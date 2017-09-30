Upset in Death Valley: Troy Trojans knock off No. 25 LSU

The Troy Trojans have done something no other non-conference team had done since UAB accomplished the feat back in 2000.
They beat LSU in Tiger Stadium Saturday night. The Trojans held off LSU’s fourth-quarter rally to prevail 24-21.
Troy running back Jordan Chunn rushed for 188 yards with one touchdown to lead the Trojans offense.
With the win, Troy earned a milestone victory over a top 25 ranked team for the second time in school history (Missouri 2004).
The win over LSU improves Troy to 4-1 on the season.
