Jill: If you thought today was nice, just wait until tomorrow!

Temperatures tonight fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be cooler than today, breezy, mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions will be similar to start off the week though we will see more clouds and a slight chance for a shower.

The week features slowly warming daytime highs, lows in the lower 60s and dry conditions. Continue watering your lawn and fall garden because this dry and mild pattern looks to persist through the 7th.

I do see some long-range changes in the pattern that would mean better opportunities for rain and cooler temperatures. It’s too early to get too specific.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Maria is now a post-tropical storm and long gone from the United States. We are watching two tropical waves. There is one by the northeast part of Florida that has a 20 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next 5 and another by Puerto Rico that has a 0% chance of developing.

