Birmingham Municipal Runoff: All the races for Oct. 3rd - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Municipal Runoff: All the races for Oct. 3rd

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Here's a full list of the runoff elections taking place on October 3rd in Birmingham.

Mayoral:

Birmingham Mayor - William Bell (I) | Randall Woodfin

Related: 5 Questions w/ William Bell | 5 Questions w/ Randall Woodfin

City Council:

Birmingham City Council District 2 - Hunter Williams | Kim Rafferty (I)

Birmingham City Council District 5 - Johnathan Austin (I) | Darrell O'Quinn

Birmingham City Council District 9 - Roderick Royal | John Hilliard

School Board:

Birmingham School Board District 1 - Cedric Small | Douglas Ragland

Birmingham School Board District 4 - Edward Maddox | Daagye Hendricks (I)

Birmingham School Board District 5 - David McKinney | Michael Millsap

Birmingham School Board District 7 - Patricia McAdory | Walter Wilson

Birmingham School Board District 8 - Patricia Henderson | Sonja Smith 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly