Jill: Seasonal air has finally arrived

A tropical wave we have been watching is bringing showers and storms to Florida and has a much lower chance of developing into a depression or storm. Lee is no longer and Maria is a tropical storm still and tracking east. The tropics are finally starting to quiet down. We shall see how long this lasts.



The flow from the east will continue which will mean comfy and dry conditions for Alabama. There is only a small chance for a passing shower on Monday otherwise I have no rain in the forecast. The only sign of possible rain maybe around the 8-10th, otherwise I don’t see any sign of it. It looks breezy each afternoon through Tuesday and that combined with dry conditions will increase the risk for fire danger. Be very careful if you plan on doing any outdoor burning. If you are doing any fall planting, I recommend watering often.

Temperatures will be running close to normal for a change. High temperatures in the upper 70s will be possible the next couple of days otherwise lower to middle 80s will be common. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s the next two nights and then lower to middle 60s this week.



