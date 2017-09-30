No. 1 Crimson Tide routs Ole Miss

Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.

"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."

Saban on how he handles the politics and football conversation

The University of Alabama has accepted the resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker.

If you follow college football in the south you’ve likely seen FunnyMaine pop up on your Facebook feed. He's the man behind the "How Bama Fans Watched The Games" clips that have been viewed and shared millions of times. But who is the man behind the Funnymaine?

Get to know the 'Maine' behind 'Funnymaine'

Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The No. 1 Crimson Tide cruised to their fifth win of the season on Saturday. They dominated the Rebels 66-3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bama (2-0 SEC) outgained Ole Miss in yards, converted more third and fourth down opportunities, forced more turnovers, and won the time of possession.

Jalen Hurts gave the Tide 21 points. He ran for 101 yards on 10 carries and a 10-yard touchdown run.

Hurts also completed 12-of-19 passes for 197 yards and two scores. His touchdown passes came went to Hale Hentges for a gain of three and Josh Jacobs for a gain of 18.

His backup, Tua Tagovailoa, entered the game and put up two touchdowns of his on. One came on a two-yard scamper in the third quarter and the other came on an 8-yard pass to Henry Ruggs, III.

Bo Scarbrough, Najee Harris and Ronnie Clark each found the end zone.

Scarbrough scored on a gain of six.

Harris scored on a run for four.

Clark earned the game’s final score on a nine-yard run.

Even the Tide’s defense got in on the scoring action. Levi Wallace picked off Shea Patterson in the first quarter and returned it 35 yards for a score. He later intercepted another pass and returned it 31 yards.

Minkah Fitzpatrick led the Tide defenders with five tackles.

Bama will take its talents to College Station, TX n4ext week to take on Texas A&M.

