No. 1 Crimson Tide routs Ole Miss

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide cruised to their fifth win of the season on Saturday. They dominated the Rebels 66-3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bama (2-0 SEC) outgained Ole Miss in yards, converted more third and fourth down opportunities, forced more turnovers, and won the time of possession.

Jalen Hurts gave the Tide 21 points. He ran for 101 yards on 10 carries and a 10-yard touchdown run.

Hurts also completed 12-of-19 passes for 197 yards and two scores. His touchdown passes came went to Hale Hentges for a gain of three and Josh Jacobs for a gain of 18.

His backup, Tua Tagovailoa, entered the game and put up two touchdowns of his on. One came on a two-yard scamper in the third quarter and the other came on an 8-yard pass to Henry Ruggs, III.

Bo Scarbrough, Najee Harris and Ronnie Clark each found the end zone.

Scarbrough scored on a gain of six.

Harris scored on a run for four.

Clark earned the game’s final score on a nine-yard run.

Even the Tide’s defense got in on the scoring action. Levi Wallace picked off Shea Patterson in the first quarter and returned it 35 yards for a score. He later intercepted another pass and returned it 31 yards.

Minkah Fitzpatrick led the Tide defenders with five tackles.

Bama will take its talents to College Station, TX n4ext week to take on Texas A&M.

