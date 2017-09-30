LIVE BLOG: Auburn Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Auburn Tigers hit the road to Columbia to open SEC play against the Missouri Tigers. Keep up with all the action here.

The Auburn Tigers hit the road to Columbia to open SEC play against the Missouri Tigers. Keep up with all the action here.

Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.

Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.

Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.

Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.

After last week's SEC opener on the road, the Auburn Tigers return home to the plains to face their next SEC opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Keep up with all the action here.

After last week's SEC opener on the road, the Auburn Tigers return home to the plains to face their next SEC opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Keep up with all the action here.

After last week's SEC opener on the road, the Auburn Tigers return home to the plains to face their next SEC opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Keep up with all the action here.

Sorry, your browser doesn't do inline frames or is currently configured not to display them.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.