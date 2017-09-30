Fred: More cool, dry air spreads into Alabama

A backdoor front will begin to work into the region from the east through the afternoon and a much drier air mass is accompanying the front, dropping dew point temperatures into the 40s and 50s by sunrise tomorrow morning. Noticeably cooler temperatures will be in place especially across the northeastern counties where the drier air enters first. There will be a bit more moisture working its way back into the region for the beginning of next week but a large area of high pressure will slide east with the center located over New York state, setting up a wedge pattern along the East Coast. This will send a back door cold front as a wedge of cooler air and lower dew points spreading south especially in East Alabama. There will be a noticeable temperature swing from west to east with highs around 82 in West Alabama while maximum readings will top out around 76 to the north and east. Meanwhile a weak tropical wave will be moving west over the Northern Gulf but chances for tropical development remain relatively low. The pressure gradient between the high to the north and the low over the Gulf will bring breezy conditions with east winds around 10-15 mph, gusting to around 20 mph.

As the Gulf wave moves by Monday, we may see an increase in the chance for showers but chances for showers will be limited to Southeast Alabama after midnight Sunday night. There is at least a possibility for some sprinkles or light rain but those chances remain limited. More of the moisture will be limited to Southwest Alabama on Monday with the best chances for rain remaining along the Gulf Coast. The increase in cloud cover and persistent east winds will again limit highs, ranging from around 77 in East Alabama to near 80 in West Alabama. By Tuesday, very dry air will have moved in as a ridge of high pressure strengthens and surface winds. again shift back to the east. Temperatures will warm up into the 82 to 83 degree range through the end of the week as a strong surface wind high along the East Coast continues to limit afternoon with continued dry conditions and near-normal to slightly above normal temperatures. A weak cold front will move towards the area by the end of the week but with little to no moisture, the front should be dry as it washes out over the area.

