Fred: A sunny-dry weekend ahead

High pressure moves east today bringing a more easterly wind flow, bringing cooler, drier weather for the region. Rain will develop just off the Georgia Coast today , tonight and Sunday and could bring a few rain areas in the southeastern counties by Monday but most of Central Alabama will remain dry. As we go into the new work week, a ridge of high pressure builds in and we start to see more of a wedging pattern set up over the Southeast U.S.

This leads to continued easterly flow for our region although we will see slightly warmer temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday, even slightly warmer than normal temperatures but the drier easterly flow should keep temperatures moderate through the week ahead. Dry weather continues through Friday.

