J-P: Cooler and drier air arrives

Expect clear skies Friday night with lows in the lower to mid 60s. The big change is the dewpoints - we're seeing dewpoint temperatures already in the 50s.

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday looks nearly perfect with mostly sunny skies expected both days. Highs Saturday will reach the lower 80s with temperatures in the upper 70s on Sunday. Morning lows will fall into the lower 60s. The temperatures will be comfortable for the Alabama and Auburn games. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s with no rain.

We're currently watching the tropics closely. Maria and Lee will be no factor to the United States. There is a tropical wave still south of Florida. This will mainly be a rain producer for the area with rain expected through the weekend for parts of Central and South Florida. This system will move into an area not favored for tropical development next week.

The forecast trend will continue to remain generally dry through next week.

