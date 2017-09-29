Birmingham has new plans for abandoned Carraway Hospital

Birmingham has new plans for a massive eyesore in the northern end of the city.More >>
Expect clear skies Friday night with lows in the lower to mid 60s. The big change is the dewpoints - we're seeing dewpoint temperatures already in the 50s.More >>
Birmingham Mayor William Bell joined the mayors of Tuscaloosa, Anniston, Midfield and Fairfield to display a united effort in the economic development trophy of the decade: Amazon HQ2.More >>
Patient visitation rules are changing at Children's Hospital in Birmingham.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what caused a two vehicle crash on Interstate 59 South at 4th Avenue South on Friday afternoon.More >>
