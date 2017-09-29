Birmingham has new plans for abandoned Carraway Hospital

Birmingham has new plans for a massive eyesore in the northern end of the city.

Right now, it looks like a haunted house. But the abandoned Carraway Hospital is seeing a new life, according to city leaders.

It is going to take a lot of work to turn this complex into something useful but according to the mayor, he has found a group of developers that are up for the challenge.

Almost every room was damaged and some would say it is beyond repair. For some developers, the condition of the building doesn't scare them away because the hospital's prime location is all they need.

Mayor Bell says this plan is a multidimensional development of the Carraway property that will involve office space as well as residential.

"There will also be some entertainment aspects to it that will bring new attention and compliment what is going on with Topgolf in that area," Bell explained.

"I think this will be great for the Norwood and North Birmingham Community and also for the city of Birmingham," Councilman William Parker added.

The mayor says several developers are working on a contract agreement to work on redeveloping the property together. We did speak with the developers that confirmed everything that the city leaders told us but they did not want to make any other comments about the development because they are still working out some details.

