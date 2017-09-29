Mayors vow to work together for Amazon HQ2

Birmingham Mayor William Bell joined the mayors of Tuscaloosa, Anniston, Midfield and Fairfield to display a united effort in the economic development trophy of the decade: Amazon HQ2.

Amazon's search for a second headquarters has promised eventually up to 50,000 jobs for the winning city and Birmingham's effort has become regional.

"Our efforts are starting to see some benefit," Mayor Bell said during the news conference in front of a giant Amazon box located at the recently renovated Pizitz building.

"Each city has different capabilities to make this work and we'll be analyzing what we need from each city to support this effort," Bell said.

More than 100 cities and regions have announced efforts to file a proposal by the October 19th deadline set by Amazon. Birmingham's public campaign of three largest Amazon boxes with the hashtag campaign #bringatob (bring Amazon to Birmingham).

When asked about Birmingham being considered a "long shot" for the company, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox pointed to people who dismissed Alabama's efforts to bring Mercedes Benz to Tuscaloosa County in the 1990's.

"Places like UAB, UA and UAH. Birmingham sits in the middle of a research corridor that is going to do nothing but explode in the coming decade and companies like Amazon are looking to mine that intellectual talent we have here," Maddox said.

Mayor Bell said several locations have been identified that meet the needs for Amazon HQ2, but decline to disclose the locations.

Birmingham's campaign has been noticed. Recently, Washingtonian Magazine scored Birmingham's effort among the best public efforts to attract Amazon.

The company said it will make a decision in 2018.

