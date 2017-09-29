Wreck on I-59 SB shuts down interstate Friday afternoon

Birmingham police are investigating what caused a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 South at 4th Avenue South on Friday afternoon.



Two people, one from each vehicle, were taken to the hospital.

The wreck shut down both sides of the interstate near Roebuck Parkway while investigators collected evidence.



The damage was severe.



The front end of one of the cars was completely destroyed and the truck pickup truck was knocked off the side of the interstate, where it then caught fire.



We're told that an off-duty firefighter saw the fire, hopped out and ran to help the victim get free.



"It's a blessing nobody was killed in this accident,” said Capt. Gene Coleman. “Hopefully they were wearing their seat belts, which we encourage anyone in an automobile to wear their seat belts, don't text, pay attention, be alert all the time.”



Coleman says two other people in another vehicle were also injured, but they were treated and released at the scene.

