Thompson collecting donations for Ben Abercrombie at game with Pelham

Thompson and Pelham High School will play a big rivalry game Friday night.

Even so, there will be a move to help a former football player for another rival of the Thompson Warriors.

Ben Abercrombie is making slight improvement from his neck injury while playing football for Harvard. Abercrombie played for Hoover High School, a top rival for Thompson.

"Helping your brother, helping your sister, helping your neighbor out is so much more important than any rivalry," Thompson Principal Wesley Hester said.

Katelyn Glover is a senior cheerleader and a friend of Abercrombie.

"We want to get together, the Birmingham area, just to help someone out. When it comes down to football, we are big rivals. We come together as a community. We have to get together for someone in need," Glover said.

There will be red donation buckets at the gates and throughout the stadium. The idea came from the Thompson Football Foundation and head football Coach Mark Freeman who is friends with Hoover Coach Josh Niblett.

"Trying to raise kids for the Lord. Trying to teach them to be better kids when they leave us. So, to have a player down, I feel like our family wants to be a part of helping that family along and maybe some strides to get better,” Freeman explained.

The people at Thompson said sometimes sports can bring us together and it transcends what is happening on the field and this is one of those times.

