BBB shares tips to avoid puppy scams

People want to have dogs and are willing to spend money for one.

There are reputable breeders out there but we've got some crooks, mostly in a scam from Cameroon who just want your money. The Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama has been tracking scams for two years.

They have sent investigators and help shut down some 25 fake websites selling puppies. The goal of the website here is just to steal your money.

Here are some tips for buying a pet from BBA:

Visit, see and touch the animal to know they exist.

Check to see if the same dog pops up on multiple sites

Never wire money or use prepaid debit care.

It might seem like a money bargain for a puppy but it’s not.

"They come back to you and they need more money for shipping, then there is a problem with shipping. They need more money again. As long as you're giving them money, they are coming up with reasons why the pet hasn't arrived when in fact it never existed,” David Smitherman with BBB of Central and South Alabama said.

If you believe you are being scammed, report it the Better Business Bureau so they can track them.

There reputable breeders which you can check references.

Of course, there is always the Greater Birmingham Humane Society which has a variety of dogs at a low cost.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.