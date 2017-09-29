Birmingham accepting donations for Puerto Rico at police and fire departments

Patient visitation rules are changing at Children's Hospital in Birmingham.More >>
Patient visitation rules are changing at Children's Hospital in Birmingham.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what caused a two vehicle crash on Interstate 59 South at 4th Avenue South on Friday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what caused a two vehicle crash on Interstate 59 South at 4th Avenue South on Friday afternoon.More >>
There are reputable breeders out there but we've got some crooks, mostly in a scam from Cameroon who just want your money.More >>
There are reputable breeders out there but we've got some crooks, mostly in a scam from Cameroon who just want your money.More >>
People who live in Birmingham are concerned about family and friends in Puerto Rico.More >>
People who live in Birmingham are concerned about family and friends in Puerto Rico.More >>
Thompson and Pelham High School will play a big rivalry game Friday night. Even so, there will be a move to help a former football player for another rival of the Thompson Warriors.More >>
Thompson and Pelham High School will play a big rivalry game Friday night. Even so, there will be a move to help a former football player for another rival of the Thompson Warriors.More >>