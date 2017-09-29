Birmingham accepting donations for Puerto Rico at police and fire departments

People who live in Birmingham are concerned about family and friends in Puerto Rico.

John Colon is the community development director for the city of Birmingham but he also has a brother and a niece still in Puerto Rico.

The city of Birmingham continued to take donations for both Puerto Rico and Mexico Friday until 5 p.m. Colon has been active in the donation effort.

The truckload of food, water, cleaning supplies along with personal hygiene products will be shipped to the coast of Alabama to be eventually sent to Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Colon says Puerto Rico's infrastructure remains a problem.

It's difficult to get medical supplies and personnel to the rural areas of the island. Colon, a native of Puerto Rico says his brother and niece and together but he is worried about them.

"I'm concerned right now is mosquitoes growth. Very concerned with mold as the water recedes. It starting to sort of breath," Colon said.

The donations ended at Boutwell Auditorium Friday evening, but Colon said the city will continue to accept donations at all city fire and police departments.

