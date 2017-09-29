Several injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-59 South

I-59 South has reopened after a wreck involving three cars Friday afternoon.

Officials say one of the three cars involved in the crash caught fire and was extinguished.

Two people were transported to the hospital with what officials say could be serious injuries.

Two others are being evaluated but have not been transported.

I-59 South was closed at the Roebuck Parkway exit because the accident involved an extrication and fire.

Please check back for additional updates.

