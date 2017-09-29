Several injured in multi-vehicle wreck, I-59 South closed at Roebuck Pkwy. exit

Birmingham Fire reports I-59 South is closed at the Roebuck Parkway exit due to an accident involving extrication and fire.

Officials say three cars were involved in the crash. One vehicle caught fire and has been extinguished.

Two people were transported to the hospital with what officials say could be serious injuries.

Two others are being evaluated but have not been transported.

Please check back for additional updates.

