J-P: Milder temperatures for the weekend

I hope you're enjoying some fantastic weather Friday afternoon. Temperatures are still a bit warm, but we'll see a slight cool down by the late weekend. Enjoy mostly sunny skies with rain-free conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80s.



If you're heading to dinner this evening or maybe a high school football game, the weather will be clear and mild. After sunset, we'll see temperatures fall into the lower 70s. No rain is expected.



The forecast for Saturday and Sunday looks nearly perfect with mostly sunny skies expected both days. Highs Saturday will reach the lower 80s with temperatures in the upper 70s on Sunday. Morning lows will fall into the lower 60s. The temperatures will be comfortable for the Alabama and Auburn games. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s with no rain.



We're currently watching the tropics closely. Maria and Lee will be no factor to the United States. There is a tropical wave still south of Florida. This will mainly be a rain producer for the area with rain expected through the weekend for parts of Central and South Florida. This system will move into an area not favored for tropical development next week.



The forecast trend will continue to remain generally dry through next week.



Updates on our forecast are available all the time on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.

