Get to know the 'Maine' behind 'Funnymaine'

If you follow college football in the south you’ve likely seen FunnyMaine pop up on your Facebook feed. He's the man behind the "How Bama Fans Watched The Games" clips that have been viewed and shared millions of times. But who is the man behind the Funnymaine? What's Jermaine Johnson really about?

Rick Karle took a ride with the Funnymaine to get to know more about him, including his love of Alabama football and how to process the thought of Nick Saban retiring one day.

Plus the two talk some of their favorite music acts and drive by a place Jermaine used to work in college. Check out the video above to learn where!

To make sure you don’t miss any of Funnymaine’s videos, follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.