Carraway Hospital campus to be redeveloped

Mayor William Bell says developers have agreed to move forward with a plan to redevelop the old Carraway Hospital campus in north Birmingham.

His office says developers, who have been involved in several high profile downtown projects, have an agreement to secure the old Carraway Hospital campus.

The development would include housing, retail, wellness and entertainment.

"This plan is a multidimensional development of the Carraway property that will involve office space as well as residential development that would take place there at that location. There will be some entertainment aspect to it that will bring new attention and compliment what's going on with Top Golf in that area," said Bell.

The mayor says meetings will begin in two weeks to involve Norwood residents in the development.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.