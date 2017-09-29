AATC's Lemon and Ginger Spiked Meatballs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AATC's Lemon and Ginger Spiked Meatballs

1 lb ground beef
2 Tbsp grated ginger
2 tbsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp soy sauce
Pinch of chili flakes
1 egg  beaten
2 Tbsp bread crumbs
Pinch of salt and pepper
 
Combine all ingredients and roll out about eight meatballs to the pound. Have oil and butter about medium high. Cook meatballs on all sides until done. Drizzle with Thai chili sauce - it is fantastic!

