AATC's Lemon and Ginger Spiked Meatballs

1 lb ground beef

2 Tbsp grated ginger

2 tbsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp soy sauce

Pinch of chili flakes

1 egg beaten

2 Tbsp bread crumbs

Pinch of salt and pepper



Combine all ingredients and roll out about eight meatballs to the pound. Have oil and butter about medium high. Cook meatballs on all sides until done. Drizzle with Thai chili sauce - it is fantastic!