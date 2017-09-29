Cullman Co. police searching for bank theft suspect

Cullman County authorities are searching for a man who stole money from a bank in Cullman County.

Police say the suspect performed a sleight of hand trick and stole almost $1,000.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Investigator Trevor Clemmons or Investigator Joey Clark at 256-734-0342.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.