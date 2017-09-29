Cullman Co. police searching for bank theft suspect - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cullman Co. police searching for bank theft suspect

Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Cullman County authorities are searching for a man who stole money from a bank in Cullman County.

Police say the suspect performed a sleight of hand trick and stole almost $1,000.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Investigator Trevor Clemmons or Investigator Joey Clark at 256-734-0342.

