Flat Top Road closed after 18-wheeler falls from bridge

The driver of an 18-wheeler was rescued after the truck fell off of an Adamsville bridge, according to Adamsville police.

The truck fell onto Flat Top Road from the bridge on Highway 78, trapping the driver, said Lt. Leniger with the Adamsville Police Department.

The driver was transported to the hospital.

ALDOT is on the scene assisting with traffic in the area.

Flat Top Road is expected to be closed for a couple of hours.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.