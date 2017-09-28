Changes coming to I-59/20

You can expect a lot of periodic changes to your commute home if you travel on I-65, I-59/20 and Hwy. 280.

This is such a complex project that there may be some temporary changes made that you don't know about until you are on that route and it’s too late.

DeJarvius Leonard is an engineer for ALDOT’s Central Region and he said, "there are so many and they change so rapidly we just try to send out a general statement to expect delays in this area during the next year or so."

ALDOT suggests that you go ahead and map out alternative routes you can take on your way home.

So, for the recent temporary overnight closure of the ramp onto I-59/20 from Red Mountain Expressway, you can take the 1st Avenue North exit then take 29th Street all the way down to Richard Arrington make a right and then make a left on 31st Street and you can access I-59/20 from there.

This delay will only last through Friday. The ramp closure takes place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Changes like this will happen a lot more often now and we want you to be prepared. "Because they are dependent on the weather, conditions and any delays the contractor might have depends on what lane closures the contractor will have each night," Leonard explains.

Contractors are well into phase two and preparing for phase three.

“Phase 2 is the actual reconstruction at I-65 interchange and Phase 3 is the reconstruction at the red mountain expressway the replacement of the CBD bridges," Leonard stated.

There are about to be a lot of changes. ALDOT says they will alert you of all the major changes but there might be some temporary ones you don't know about so be vigilant, prepared and drive slow. In most of these areas, the speed limit is reduced to 40 miles per hour because of all the sudden changes.

It is going to get bad for a while but things must get bad for them to get better. The best thing you can do in be patient.

