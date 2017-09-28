Popular blood pressure drug is getting harder to find by the day

Atenolol, the generic beta blocker used to treat high blood pressure, is scare at pharmacies around the country.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, three of the top four drug makers of Atenolol are experiencing a shortage because of increased demand and a lack of the active ingredient.

"Right now, it’s even harder to get than before. Every pharmacy in the nation is in the same boat as we are just scrambling to find it right now,” Robert Mills, a pharmacist at Mills Pharmacy in Bluff Park, said.

Mills found a few available Atenolol tablets. He bought as many as he can for his customers to hopefully hold them over until the shortage is over but there's no set time frame of when that might happen.

"The shortages used to only affect hospital drugs injectables and now it’s affecting blood pressure medicines like Atenolol,” Mills said.

Mills says if you are running low on Atenolol, you may want to talk with your doctor about switching to one of the many beta blockers on the market.

"There's about 10 different medicines like that are out there like Metoprolol, Propranolol. Just a ton of different ones. Atenolol is a very popular one because it’s very inexpensive. Having this hard to get puts pressure on the pharmacies and the doctors change it to something else and just adds to our workload,” Mills added.

Atenolol is about $4. The brand name of the drug is around $400.

Mills is also starting to see a shortage of the diuretic Lasix, a popular water pill.

You can track the latest on the drug shortages from the FDA here: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/drugshortages/dsp_ActiveIngredientDetails.cfm?AI=Atenolol%20Tablets&st=c

