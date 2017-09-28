J-P: Milder temperatures arriving

Expect clear skies tonight and cooler temperatures. A north wind is ushering in some drier air.

Friday should be a bit milder with highs in the lower 80s. If you have plans for a high school football games, we can expect much drier air making for lower humidity. Expect temperatures in the lower 70s during the games.

The weekend forecast looks spectacular with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Saturday will reach the lower 80s with highs Sunday in the upper 70s. The weather looks picture perfect for college football games.

The dry weather pattern continues through early next week.

Tropical Update: We're watching a tropical wave south of Florida. This wave will likely become better organized in the coming days. We will watch closely. If this system were to develop into a Tropical Storm - it would be named Nate. At this point, I think this system will mainly just be a rainmaker for Florida.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.