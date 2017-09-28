Police chase ends in crash in north JeffCo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Police chase ends in crash in north JeffCo

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A police chase in north Jefferson County ended in a crash Thursday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Mount Olive Road and Warrior-Jasper Road.

We don't know much, other than Warrior police chased the vehicle until it crashed and the sheriff's department is also assisting.

We'll bring you more as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly