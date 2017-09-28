Birmingham PD: Man fires shots, steals register from Metro PCS - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Birmingham PD: Man fires shots, steals register from Metro PCS

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are looking for the man suspected of stealing a cash register from Metro PCS in Ensley Thursday night.

Police say the suspect came into the business and fired two shots but did not wound anyone.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly