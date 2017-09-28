Birmingham PD: Man fires shots, steals register from Metro PCS

A police chase in north Jefferson County ended in a crash Thursday evening.More >>
A police chase in north Jefferson County ended in a crash Thursday evening.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for the man suspected of stealing a cash register from Metro PCS in Ensley Thursday night.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for the man suspected of stealing a cash register from Metro PCS in Ensley Thursday night.More >>
Senate candidate Roy Moore didn’t disclose between $50,000-$150,000 in income from speaking engagements on a Senate Ethics Committee form.More >>
Senate candidate Roy Moore didn’t disclose between $50,000-$150,000 in income from speaking engagements on a Senate Ethics Committee form.More >>
"Oh, it was sickening. It's the Grinch come early this year." That’s the response Art Roper has for the person who stole equipment from Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland show in Birmingham.More >>
"Oh, it was sickening. It's the Grinch come early this year." That’s the response Art Roper has for the person who stole equipment from Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland show in Birmingham.More >>
It's called UPass. It’s a box of fake urine found in convenience stores throughout Shelby County.More >>
It's called UPass. It’s a box of fake urine found in convenience stores throughout Shelby County.More >>