Roy Moore didn't report income on Senate ethics form

Senate candidate Roy Moore didn’t disclose between $50,000-$150,000 in income from speaking engagements on a Senate Ethics Committee form.

On his Alabama Ethics Commission disclosure form for 2016 filed in April of this year, Moore reported $50,000-$150,000 in honorariums from speaking engagements.

But on a Senate Ethics Committee disclosure form Moore filled out as a candidate and submitted in June, Moore was asked “Did any individual or organization pay you or your spouse more than $200 or donate any amount to a charity on your behalf, for an article, speech, or appearance?” and he answered “no.”

We reached out to the Moore campaign for comment and are waiting for their response.

