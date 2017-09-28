Law enforcement 'stepping outside the box' in effort to curb substance abuse

It's called UPass. It’s a box of fake urine found in convenience stores throughout Shelby County.

“This is obviously intended to allow people to cheat on a drug screen,” says Alan Miller, the chief assistant district attorney for Shelby County.

He says it's just one example of a larger issue in the area: more and more teens using drugs.

That's where a new effort called Compact 2020 comes in.

“Our hopes and wishes is we can get to these individuals before it becomes a problem,” says Pelham Police Chief Larry Palmer.

He attended an initial community meeting in Pelham Tuesday where program organizers explained that a recent survey showed close to 100 students in the city have been identified as using some sort of drug.

But instead of arresting them, officers working with Compact 2020 give mom and dad a call.

“You have a substance abuse problem going on with your child,” Miller says they tell the parents. “We want you to come in, sit down and talk with us, let us tell you what's going on and then point you in the direction of treatment - people who can help you.”

That's a much different approach than police are used to.

Chief Palmer assures the community his officers are going to continue to arrest drug dealers.

“We recognize we need to go beyond that enforcement side,” Palmer says. “It’s a new approach for law enforcement and we're excited. It's stepping outside the box.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.