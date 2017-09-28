Grinch steals lights, equipment from Birmingham Christmas light show

"Oh, it was sickening. It's the Grinch come early this year." That’s the response Art Roper has for the person who stole equipment from Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland show in Birmingham.

“They took a lot of loose lights, and control boxes and some wiring,” Roper explains.

For the last two years, the show has been held at the Birmingham Race Course.

The show stretches for over three miles and features hundreds of thousands of lights and displays as high as twenty feet.

“It’s not just from the Birmingham area, but they come from over 150 miles away to see the show,” Roper says.

He’s the show manager and discovered the thefts last Saturday when he arrived to do some work. “I noticed some doors were missing locks. So I checked and unfortunately, the rooms were pretty much cleared out, a lot of empty containers.”

While he has no clue who took the equipment, he guesses they did so in hopes of finding copper. But he says the thieves were out of luck. “The part that's so bad is most of the lights are LED, not a lot of copper there."

Still, Roper has alerted local recycling companies hoping they'll return the equipment if it's turned in.

As for this year's show, he says it's going to go take a little bit more labor and time to pull it together.

But, he says, it will go on. “The show, it'll be done right. It's going to be at the quality we had last year.”

