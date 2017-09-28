Widow opens up about her husband's beating death

The widow of a man beaten to death in Tuscaloosa Sunday opened up about her experience on Thursday.

Emily Milligan hoped to be planning her youngest child’s birthday party Thursday.

But her husband’s death after leaving a Tuscaloosa bar changed those plans and the family’s future.

“He pointed down the driveway and was going, 'daddy, daddy,' expecting him to drive up any minute. And now this evening I have to take him to David’s viewing on his birthday,” Emily Milligan explained.

She pushed back her 2-year-old son Luke’s birthday party after his father David died Sunday after a vicious beating in downtown Tuscaloosa.

“It doesn’t bring David back. But I’m glad he’s off the street,” Milligan went on to say.

Wednesday, Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide investigators charged Lesley Ray Kelley with murder in David Milligan’s death.

“I don’t know why someone can be that evil and that cruel. He could have stopped at any point and walked away. And he didn’t and my husband paid with his life,” Milligan added.

Emily said David planned to have a big birthday party for Luke Thursday.

Now, she’s scheduled a viewing for David’s and funeral follows Friday.

She hoped to fulfill one of David’s last wishes by giving Luke a party he’ll enjoy.

“I want him to be able to look down at Luke and smile and say he got what he wanted him to have,” Milligan expressed through tears.

Emily called David a hero even in death.

David was an organ donor.

His heart, liver and lungs were donated to patients in Birmingham and Kentucky after doctors took him off life support.

