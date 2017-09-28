ALDOT prepares for bridge construction in Tuscaloosa Co.

State road work underway in one of Tuscaloosa busiest thorough fairs is just a sign of bigger things to come.

Thursday, the Alabama Department of Transportation finished one small project on Highway 69 South before moving onto a much bigger one.

Crews extended the left turn lane off 69 onto Kauloosa Avenue.

In several months, they'll move onto a $50 million road improvement project here.

ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams says on average, 50,000 vehicles a day travel through here.

Beginning in Spring of 2018, they'll begin bidding out the process of building a bridge here that will help solve serious traffic congestion in this area.

"It's going to be a huge difference when it's completed. Cars will be traveling 359. They won't have to stop at that intersection on Highway 69 South. They'll be able to go straight across the bridge and keep going," McWilliams said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.