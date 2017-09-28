Hueytown Fire battling blaze at Birmingham Auto Auction - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BREAKING

Hueytown Fire battling blaze at Birmingham Auto Auction

(Source: Twitter user @_________DK) (Source: Twitter user @_________DK)
HUEYTOWN, AL (WBRC) -

Firefighters in Hueytown are battling a blaze at the Birmingham Auto Auction located on Meadland Circle.

The following Tweet was sent to us Thursday afternoon showing smoke billowing from a building:

No details about what started the fire have been confirmed.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly