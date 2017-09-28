J-P: Drier weather pattern continues

You may just have to run the sprinklers over the next few days because the rain chances will remain very low through early next week.

This afternoon, I'm seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances less than 10-percent daily. In fact, we're seeing very few clouds in the forecast. Temperatures Thursday night will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday should be a bit milder with highs in the lower 80s. If you have plans for a high school football games, we can expect much drier air making for lower humidity. Expect temperatures in the lower 70s during the games.

The weekend forecast looks spectacular with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Saturday will reach the lower 80s with highs Sunday in the upper 70s. The weather looks picture perfect for college football games.

The dry weather pattern continues through early next week.

Tropical Update: We're watching a tropical wave south of Florida. This wave will likely become better organized in the coming days. We will watch closely. If this system were to develop into a Tropical Storm, it would be named Nate.

Make sure you remain close to the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.