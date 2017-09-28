Milo's Sweet Tea Freezeys - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Milo's Sweet Tea Freezeys

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
By Lauchlan Smith, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Get excited because Milo's Sweet Tea Freezeys are a thing!

They are exaclty what the name suggests - frozen sweet tea slushies.

There's one Freezey location in Tuscaloosa, at the Fast and Easy convenience store on Joe Mallisham Parkway.

More locations are coming in the following weeks to Birmingham, Clanton, Montgomery, Jasper and Huntsville!

