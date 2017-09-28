Get excited because Milo's Sweet Tea Freezeys are a thing!

They are exaclty what the name suggests - frozen sweet tea slushies.

There's one Freezey location in Tuscaloosa, at the Fast and Easy convenience store on Joe Mallisham Parkway.

More locations are coming in the following weeks to Birmingham, Clanton, Montgomery, Jasper and Huntsville!

